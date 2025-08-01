Four-star Clayton Silva powers Diamond Harbour FC to 8-1 win over BSF FC

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Diamond Harbour FC continued their winning run in the 134th Durand Cup with a commanding 8-1 victory over BSF Football Club in a Group B clash here on Friday.

Brazilian striker Clayton Silva starred with four goals (2’, 35’, 71’, 90+3’) while Slovenian forward Luka Majcen netted a brace (7’, 39’). Paul (53’) and Jobby Justin (67’) added to the tally. BSF FC’s lone goal came from Kishori in the 90th minute.

With the emphatic win, Diamond Harbour FC moved to the top of Group B with six points and +7 goal difference from two matches, ahead of the crucial clash against Mohun Bagan on August 9.

The I-League 2 champions needed just two minutes to make their intentions clear, as Clayton Silva opened the scoring with a composed right footed finish off a Jobby Justin cross.

Luka Majcen doubled the lead five minutes later, smashing in after a scramble by Clayton in the box.

Despite BSF’s attempts to get into the game, they were largely outplayed in midfield and struggled to contain Diamond Harbour’s attacking trio of Silva, Majcen, and Paul.

In the 35th minute, Silva struck again with a volley from Girik’s cross, after Paul and Jobby combined to create the opportunity and just four minutes later, Majcen made it 4-0 after receiving a lofted pass from the Brazilian.

Paul added the fifth in the 53rd minute, beating the BSF defense with a low drive. BSF’s backline continued to struggle under pressure, and Jobby scored the sixth with a powerful header from Samuel’s corner in the 67th minute.

Silva completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, capitalising on a failed clearance from another corner.

Though BSF pulled one back in the 90th minute through Kishori, after a neat assist by Harmandeep, it was a mere consolation.

The Brazilian capped off a stellar night with his fourth goal in injury time, powering in a shot from outside the box to make it 8-1. PTI APA UNG