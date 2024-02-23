Advertisment
Sports

Akash Deep takes three wickets on debut, India reduce England to 112/5

India's Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England

Ranchi: Fast bowler Akash Deep made a dream debut, scalping three wickets to help India reduce England to 112 for 5 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Friday.

Making his Test debut in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, the 27-year-old Akash Deep (3/24) recovered from a no-ball setback to dismiss Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) and leave England reeling at 57 for 3.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a 35-ball 38 with four boundaries and a six before Ravichandran Ashwin (1/17) trapped him in front.

Skipper Ben stokes (3) then was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) plumb LBW as India dominated the morning session.

Joe Root (16 not out) was at the crease at the break.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Brief Score: England: 112 for 5 in 24.1 overs (Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38; Akash Deep 3/24).

