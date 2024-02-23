Advertisment
Fourth Test: England reach 198-5 at tea on day 1, Joe Root scores fifty

Joe Root plays a shot on the first day of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England

Ranchi: India endured a wicket-less second session with Joe Root and Ben Foakes adding 86 runs for the sixth wicket to take England to 198 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the first Test, here on Friday.

Left gasping for breath at 112 for 5, England shunned their 'Bazball' approach with Root (67) and Foakes (28) digging their heels in the post-lunch session to lead the visitors' recovery here.

The duo was at the crease at the break.

Earlier, fast bowler Akash Deep made a dream debut, scalping three wickets and then the spinners inflicted more pain as England were left struggling at 112 for 5 at lunch.

Making his Test debut in place of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested, the 27-year-old Akash Deep (3/24) recovered from a no-ball setback to dismiss Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) and leave England reeling at 57 for 3.

Jonny Bairstow smashed a 35-ball 38 with four boundaries and a six before Ravichandran Ashwin (1/17) trapped him in front.

Skipper Ben stokes (3) was caught in front of the wicket by Ravindra Jadeja (1/28) as India dominated the morning session.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

Brief Score: England 1st innings: 198 for 5 in 61 overs (Joe Root 67 not out, Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38; Akash Deep 3/47).

