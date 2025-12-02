France book direct quarterfinal berth, Chile register consolation win

Chennai, Dec 2 (PTI) Last edition's silver medallist France continued their unbeaten run, eking out a narrow 3-2 win over a fighting Bangladesh to directly qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Junior World Cup with an all-win record here on Tuesday.

France, who had defeated Korea 11-1 and Australia 8-3, topped Pool F with maximum nine points from three matches.

The ever-improving Frenchmen were a treat to watch as they controlled the proceedings against Bangladesh for most part of the match.

France got their first scoring chance in the second minute from a penalty corner but star drag-flciker Amirul Islam made a fine goal line save.

France kept up the pressure and secured two more short corners soon, the second of which resulted in a penalty stroke and Tom Gaillard made no mistake from the spot in the seventh minute.

Two minutes into the second quarter, Bangladesh secured a penalty corner but this time Amirul fell short as his powerful flick was brilliantly saved by French goalkeeper Antoine Robert.

Bangladesh, however, drew level in the 28th minute through their first field goal of the tournament by Md Abdullah as both the teams went into half-time locked at 1-1.

After the change of ends, France upped their game and scored two quick field goals through Gabin Lorrazuri (32nd) and James Liddiard (38th) to take 3-1 lead.

The match between France and Bangladesh also witnessed some disruptions as it had to be stopped thrice due to floodlight issues from one side.

A resilient Bangladesh, however, continued to impress in the tournament, and didn't give up fight till the end.

With four minutes from the final hooter, Bangladesh secured two more penalty corners, and Amirul converted the second chance to reduce the margin and take his goals tally to seven in the tournament.

Chile register consolation win =================== Already out of the reckoning, Chile registered a consolation win, beating Oman 2-0 in a Pool B match.

Felipe Duisberg (10th) and Tomas Taborga (47th) converted two penalty corners for Chile in the inconsequential match.