Franchise-based Rugby Premier League to be held in Mumbai from June 1-15

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the world's first franchise-based Rugby 7s league titled 'Rugby Premier League' will be held here from June 1 to 15.

The competition was announced here on Friday by Rugby India, the governing body for the sport in the country and GMR Sports. It will be held here at the Mumbai Football Arena.

"A dedicated window has been created on the global Rugby 7s calendar, ensuring the participation of the sport's biggest stars," the organisers said in a release.

The competition will feature top players from around the world and India representing six city-based franchises, with a total of 34 matches to be played over 15 days.

"The franchises are Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers," the release added.

The competition will feature a total of 30 marquee international players from powerhouse Rugby 7s nations, including Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Great Britain, New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Fiji, USA and Ireland.