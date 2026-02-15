Frederico Ferreira Silva wins first career ATP Challenger singles title at Chennai Open

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Sixth seed Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal won the Chennai Open ATP Challenger Men's International Tennis Championship 2026 after a nail-biting three-set victory over second seed Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the singles final here on Sunday.

After the players exchanged early breaks in the opening set, the left-handed Ferreira Silva struck the decisive blow in the ninth game and then held serve to clinch the set 6-4 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with both players trading breaks early. From 2-2 onwards, however, there were no further breaks of serve, taking the set into a tie-break.

Agustin Gomez, a four-time ATP Challenger Tour champion and ranked No. 196 in the world, saved four match points in the tie-break before edging it 12-10 to level the contest.

Ferreira Silva, ranked No. 255, responded strongly in the deciding set and raced to a 5-2 lead. Agustin Gomez mounted another comeback, saving a fifth match point and pulling back on serve at 5-4.

However, the Argentine, who served 13 aces in the final, was unable to deny Ferreira Silva, who sealed a 6-4, 6-7(10), 6-4 win on his seventh match point in two hours and 58 minutes.

The title marked Ferreira Silva's first ATP Challenger singles crown. He earned 50 ATP ranking points and took home prize money of USD 9,500 (Rs 8,64,500). Runner-up Agustin Gomez received 25 ranking points and prize money of USD 5,500 (Rs 5,00,500).

In doubles, top seeds Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha of India and Pruchya Isaro of Thailand clinched the title on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Great Britain's Jay Clarke and India's Mukund Sasikumar. PTI AH AH ATK