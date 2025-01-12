Fresh blow for Shakib, fails second bowling action test ahead of Champions Trophy

Dhaka: Shakib Al Hasan suffered a fresh setback ahead of of the Champions Trophy after failing a second test of his bowling action, keeping him suspended from rolling his arm over in both domestic and international cricket.

Shakib had earlier failed an independent assessment of his bowling action at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK. The result, which was reported on December 15, 2024, had already prevented him from bowling his left-arm spin in any format.

The all-rounder was reassessed at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai last month, but the results did not lead to any change in his status.

"Consequently, the player's existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place," the BCB said in a statement on Saturday.

"A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted." Bangladesh will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Dubai on February 20, with all participating teams required to announce their squads by January 12.

Shakib, who remains in contention for a spot in Bangladesh's Champions Trophy squad, has received support for inclusion from both captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and BCB president Faruque Ahmed.

“While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket,” the BCB said.

The 37-year-old, who has retired from Test and T20I cricket, was reported for a suspect bowling action during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September. On-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns made the report.

BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain called the entire episode "shocking." Shakib last appeared for Bangladesh in a two-match Test series against India last year, which Bangladesh lost 0-2.

The veteran all-rounder, who has 4609 runs and 246 wickets in 71 Tests, 7570 runs and 317 wickets in 247 ODIs, and 2551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 T20Is, has not returned to Bangladesh since deciding against playing his farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur, due to political unrest in Dhaka.

He is currently based in the USA with his family.