New Delhi: Former cricket captain of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan faces fresh trouble on charges of embezzlement and corruption as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has directed him to appear before it by November 26.

ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed that a letter has been sent to the cricketer, who also served as a member of parliament and was close to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After the Awami League government was dethroned last year, Shakib Al Hasan has not returned to Bangladesh fearing arrest. He is accused of indulging in irregularities, corruption and manipulation in the stock market, and of illegally laundering money through layered transfers across different channels.

On June 17, the ACC filed a case against Shakib Al Hasan, Abul Khayer (Hiru), a deputy registrar of the Department of Cooperatives, and 13 others, accusing them of embezzling over 256 crore Taka (Bangladesh currency) through stock market manipulation.

He also said that Shakib is under a separate inquiry for allegedly possessing wealth beyond known sources of income, and he will be questioned on that matter as well.

A murder case was also filed against Shakib Al Hasan at Adabor Police Station in January this year, and a local court issued arrest warrants against him.