From ban to belief: Redemption for Bhagat with world title, sets sights on Asian Games and LA 2028

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) From missing 2024 Paralympics due to suspension handed by the BWF to a triumphant return to rewrite badminton history, Pramod Bhagat’s recent world title was less about the success but more about reclaiming a life, career and lost trust.

Returning to action after being handed 18-month ban for violating the BWF’s anti-doping whereabouts clause, Bhagat redeemed himself by clinching his sixth SL3 singles gold at the Para World Championships.

The victory delivered Bhagat his fourth consecutive singles world title, but its emotional weight far outweighed the numbers.

"I was banned for one and a half years. I missed my Paralympics. After that, I came back and became world champion again. So this medal is very close to me because I have seen a lot of difficult situations in this phase of my life," Bhagat told PTI during an interview.

The 37-year-old had watched helplessly as 2024 Paris Paralympics slipped away, a crushing blow for a player who had dominated his category for more than a decade. For many, it could have been the end. But for Bhagat, it became a starting point.

"I was determined that when I come back, I will stand out from my thoughts and continue the dominance I had before," he said.

"All my matches were straight games. None went to a crucial stage. That shows my mindset." The SL3 class is for standing players with significant lower limb impairment.

Bhagat defeated Indonesia’s Muhammad Al Imran 21-12, 21-18 in the final to claim the title.

His title also made him the most decorated men’s singles world champion in badminton history, surpassing Chinese Lin Dan’s five world crowns in able-bodied badminton.

Yet Bhagat insisted the milestone was secondary to proving himself again.

"After crossing so many difficulties, to make a comeback like this is very important for me," he said.

"You start playing again with people you once looked up to. Taking your achievements a little further than theirs gives you appreciation and motivation." In the final, Bhagat relied on patience and control to subdue Imran, who had earlier beaten Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar.

"He has energy and a new style, but there is a lack of patience," Bhagat explained. “That was the difference. I stayed calm and replied to him.” Bhagat later added a second gold, pairing with Sukant Kadam to win the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 title, completing a golden double that underlined the completeness of his comeback.

Behind the medals lies months of quiet rebuilding in Pune under former Olympian Nikhil Kanetkar, focusing on rhythm, basics and mental strength.

“He told me I have cracked this five times already. You just need to get your rhythm right and train continuously,” Bhagat said.

With his status restored, Bhagat has already turned his focus to the future.

"Our next target is the Asian Games in Japan and then the Paralympics in Los Angeles,” he said.

"We will prepare well for both. We will discuss new techniques, experiment with some new strokes and keep improving.” He believes India’s standing categories are entering a golden phase.

"In SL3, SL4 and SL6, India’s domination is good. New players are coming and performing well. The future of para badminton is very bright. As long as I am there, in my category, India will do the best," Bhagat said.

So how will Bhagat celebrate? Well, not with parties.

"This time, I will go to my village. I will go to my family, friends and all the villagers,” he said.

"They were very upset about this ban. They had big hopes for Paris. I want to regain their hope and trust.

"I will try to move forward. And in 2028, I will try to live up to their trust," he signed off.