From Brahmaputra to classrooms: ICC Women's World Cup trophy visits Guwahati's historic landmarks

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) The top prize for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup was taken to some of the most famous and historic landmarks during its six-day Trophy Tour here, as the city prepared to host the showpiece event for the first time in history.

During its six-day tour that began on August 31, the prestigious trophy visited the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, a ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River and the culturally rich Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre.

The tour gave fans an opportunity to connect with the tournament and celebrate women's cricket.

A key highlight was a visit to six schools: NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy and Holy Child School. Students gave the trophy a hero's welcome, took part in cricket-themed games and enjoyed engaging activities.

The 13th edition of the tournament sets a new benchmark in accessibility, with record-low ticket prices starting at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14) — the lowest ever for any ICC global event.

Following an exclusive four-day pre-sale window for Google Pay customers, the second phase of ticket sales also started on Tuesday.

The tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, continuing its journey through cities in India and Sri Lanka ahead of the tournament, which will take place from September 30 to November 2 across DY Patil Stadium (Navi Mumbai), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka). PTI AH AH DDV