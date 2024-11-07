From Delphi to Delhi to Chandigarh, Pythian Games seek revival

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Once a crucial part of Pan-Hellenic Games, the Pythian Games' revival journey began last year in Delhi after a lull of 1630 years and is now set for its inaugural national edition in Chandigarh.

The Games were first held around 582 BC when Greek god Apollo killed mythical Python and set up the Oracle at Delphi but the Games discontinued in 394 AD, according to the organisers.

In Greek mythology, Apollo, by slaying Python, had committed a crime and Zeus, the King of gods, declared that he had to make amends.

Apollo then created the Pythian Games to pay for the death.

Pan-Hellenic is the collective term for four separate religious festivals held in ancient Greece: the Olympic Games, which were held at Olympia in honor of Zeus, the Pythian Games, which took place in Delphi and honoured Apollo; the Nemean Games, occurring at Nemea and also honouring Zeus and, finally, the Isthmian Games set in Isthmia and held in honour of Poseidon.

According to the organisers, the Pythian Games were second in terms of importance after Olympics.

While the Olympics were limited to sports, the Pythian Games were a fusion of music, dance, poetry, athletics, wrestling, and chariot racing.

Delphi, a tiny village in Greece was the place for the peace, brotherhood and excellence in the sphere of arts, culture and sports.

People travelled to Delphi to seek fame and glory and showcase their skills. The Games shaped European history in a significant and sustainable way.

Inspired by Pierre de Coubertin's revival of Olympic Games, India's Bijender Goel founded International Pythian Games and hosted the Modern Pythian Games in Delhi in December 2023.

Now Goel is gearing up to host the first National Cultural Pythian Games which will have close to 30 events on the roster, including the ancient 'Gada Yudh' at three venues from December 12-15.

"These Games are not just about arts and games; they represent a cultural movement, uniting us both online and offline. With support from around the world, we are embarking on this amazing journey together towards unity and peace," said Goel.

"In April 2022, I was invited by the Delphic Economic Forum, headed by the President of Greece, to present the concept of the Modern Pythian Games at Delphi, Greece, the birthplace of the ancient Pythian Games.

"There the seeds of Games' revival were sown. Hosting the first international edition was a big step and now we want India to embrace it completely and here we are, ready to fight for its revival." The inaugural edition will feature events such as karate, kungfu, bukido, yogasan, rope skipping, arm wresting, marathon, malla khamb, theatre, clay art, tennis, volleyball and many others.

"The Games not only celebrate human achievement but also address the needs of artists worldwide. Beyond competition, the modern pythian games provide a platform for countries to showcase their arts, cultures, and traditional games, fostering connections across boundaries.

"The Games will play a crucial role in the future by formalizing the arts, cultural, and traditional games industry, valued at over USD 1000 billion, into the organized sector, thereby boosting tourism, aiding economies, and generating global employment opportunities." PTI AT AT PDS PDS