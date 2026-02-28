From enablers to champions, J&K's Ranji Trophy triumph beautiful: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Kashmir willow has been part of the journey for legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, who on Saturday described Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy success as a "beautiful" transition from being cricket's enabler to a champion.

Jammu and Kashmir created history by winning the country's most prestigious red-ball competition by getting the better of eight-time winners Karnataka on the basis of first-innings lead in the summit clash in Hubballi.

It turned out to be a one-sided game despite the lopsidedness in terms of experience, with Karnataka's playing XI boasting of four Indian Test cricketers in KL Rahul, Mayank Agarawal, skipper Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna.

"The Kashmir willows have been a part of many champions' kits. To see Jammu & Kashmir's journey from being an enabler of champions, to becoming champions themselves, is beautiful," Tendulkar remarked on X.

Under the Laws of Cricket mandated by the MCC, professional match bats must be crafted from willow, specifically English or Kashmir varieties, though new regulations allow for laminated bats using other woods.

The bat is made of two elements — the handle and the blade — which according to the laws should be of single willow wood. A laminated bat, meanwhile, is made with two or more willows.

While the English willow is considered more for its lightness in weight, the Kashmir willow — even tough it is identical in species (Salix alba 'caerulea') — is believed to be greater in density due to the difference in weather in the two places.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, also noted J&K's consistency and resilience in a successful campaign which was highlighted by Auqib Nabi's 60 wickets in the season including a five-for in the final.

"The season was built on consistency, resilience, and season-long excellence. Auqib Nabi's impact with the ball stood out in a demanding campaign," he wrote.

"A historic moment for the team, coaches, and support staff. Journeys like these define the beauty of domestic cricket," Tendulkar added.

While Tendulkar mentioned Nabi among the victorious players of Jammu and Kashmir, his former teammate and India captain Sourav Ganguly had picked out the right-arm seamer for Indian Test call-up.

"J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer," Ganguly had written on X. PTI DDV AH AH