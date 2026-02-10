From fringes to frontline: Dhakshineswar Suresh, India's new Davis Cup hero

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) In an era obsessed with flair, Dhakshineswar Suresh's rise has been defined by order.

From meticulously placed kit bags and stern discipline to years of dawn-to-dusk grind, his journey to becoming India's newest Davis Cup mainstay has been forged quietly, patiently, and far from the spotlight.

His tennis roots trace back to family. His father, Suresh Ekka, was a club-level player from Dindigul, and it was through those early connections that Dhakshineswar found his way to coach Lakshman Chakravarthi in Chennai.

From those early days, the grind was relentless. Between 2010 and 2016, Dhakshineswar would travel nearly 16 kilometres daily by bus across Chennai.

"He was just nine then. There was no ego, no shortcuts. He had to travel from Surapet to Mogappair, then Mogappair to Anna Nagar, and from Anna Nagar to Loyola College, Nungambakka. I would pick him from the bus stand.

"The mornings were spent with fitness trainer Ranjit in Anna Nagar, followed by tennis sessions at Loyola College," Chakravarthi told PTI, sharing his ward's early struggles.

"He would play sets with everyone, and never shied away from working hard. He is very quiet, has a different attitude. He never drank Pepsi or Coke for years. He is very very disciplined." Money was often an issue. Opportunities were limited. Yet progress came in flashes. In 2016, Dhakshineswar travelled to France for training and later that year won the U16 Nationals at DLTA -- the prestigious Fenesta Open -- a milestone that gave the world a peek into his potential.

"If he had sponsors earlier, things could have been very different. He is playing at a different level," his coach said.

Setbacks, however, kept interrupting momentum.

A back injury in 2019 cost him five to six months, and the COVID-19 pandemic that followed, dried up competition and sponsorship.

With options narrowing, former India player Somdev Devvarman advised a move to the United States, a decision that would re-define Dhakshineswar's career.

"We were short of money, so we sent him to the US on the advise of Somdev. The scholarship helped," Chakravarthi said.

"There, he improved a lot. College tennis not only provided structure but also sharpened his mental edge. The constant match play, the pressure of team competition, and the professional environment toughened him in ways rankings alone could not." That mental strength now shows on the Davis Cup stage. In India's recent Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru, Dhakshineswar rose to the occasion, producing a composed and fearless performance under pressure to anchor the team when it mattered the most, winning all his three matches in India's close 3-2 win.

He will finish in May his studies at the Wake Forest University, where he is pursuing 'communication studies'.

At 65, Chakravarthi calls Dhakshineswar his finest pupil.

"He is my best student," he said without hesitation.

"Everything is organised bout him. The dresses, shoes, kit bag. He keeps things in the same place always. His cap, racquet, every thing is kept at the same place always. He is very systematic. That is his quality. Small things make the difference." The coach believed the next leap is close.

"He should travel more and compete more. He can crack top-100 in six months. He should get wild cards. Playing more tournaments is the key." More than the coaching, Chakravarthi underlined the physical demands ahead.

"Coaching is good in India. Fitness is where the difference comes. He did well in the US, but he still needs to work on his legs." At home, pride remains understated.

Suresh Ekka, a man of few words, summed up his emotions after his son's latest Davis Cup heroics simply.

"What to say, no words." Suresh said after his heroic show against the Netherlands, Dhakshineswar didn't say a word to his family.

"There was no conversation, just a hug." That quiet embrace mirrored Dhakshineswar's journey: uncluttered, disciplined, and built patiently over years of unseen effort.

As he now cements his place in India's Davis Cup plans, his story stands as a reminder that breakthroughs are often forged not in noise, but in routine, resilience and belief sustained over time.