From guns to sporting glory: Ex-Naxals compete in 'Bastar Olympic' along insurgency victims

Jagdalpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday inaugurated the 'Bastar Olympic 2025,' an event that saw massive participation from local youth, including a special team of surrendered Naxalites and victims of Maoist violence, signalling the region's steady move toward peace and prosperity.

Addressing the event at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Sai asserted that his government is committed to taking development to every village in the Bastar division, once a hotbed of Maoist activities.

"The massive participation of youth, including the surrendered Naxalites and victims of Maoist violence, has made the event historic," Sai said at the function which was also attended by boxing legend MC Mary Kom.

Sai said his government, set to complete two years in office later this week, is determined to connect the youth from tribal-dominated Bastar with the mainstream and ensure their active contribution to the region’s development.

Winners of the Bastar Olympic would become role models and would be provided advanced training and opportunities to compete at international levels, he declared.

Deputy CM and Home Minister Vijay Sharma hailed the Bastar Olympic as an important initiative to integrate youth from interior regions.

Speaking at the event, state Sports and Youth Welfare Director Tanuja Salam said around 3,500 athletes from all seven districts of Bastar division and 761 participants from the 'Nua Bat' team are competing in the division-level events (finals) in Bastar Olympic this year.

The Nua Bat (a term in local Halbi dialect which means a 'new path') team comprises surrendered Naxalites and victims of Maoist violence as participants.

Last year, the event saw 1.65 lakh participants in division, district and block levels. The number has surged to over 3.92 lakh, including more than 2.27 lakh women, this year, she said.

The final stage of the Bastar Olympic, featuring 11 sporting disciplines, including athletics, archery, badminton, football, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball and tug of war, is being held from December 11 to 13.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony on December 13, officials said.