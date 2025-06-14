From 'hope to history': Cricketing world explodes with joy as SA finally win major ICC title

London, Jun 14 (PTI) Overwhelming joy, some amount of disbelief, and heartfelt praise for South Africa poured in from the international cricketing community after the Proteas ended their long and agonising wait for a major ICC trophy by clinching the World Test Championship title at the Lord’s on Saturday.

The reactions poured in from legends -- from AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn to Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle -- who hailed the character of the Proteas side and the big heart that defined their inspiring victory.

It was not a surprise to see de Villiers and Greame Smith overwhelmed by emotions when the cameras panned towards them at the exact moment. Two of South Africa's greatest who could never experience this joy watched from afar as the crowd applauded them too.

"Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through," De Villiers posted on X.

"What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes — couldn’t have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!" he added.

Maestro Tendulkar praised the calm and composure in the final innings, calling the Markram-Bavuma partnership one that turned “hope into history”: "Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram’s composure and Bavuma’s grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

"Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!” South Africa’s chase of 282 was the joint second-highest successful run chase at Lord’s, eclipsed only by the West Indies’ 342 in 1984.

The 147-run stand between Markram and Bavuma on Day 3 and Day 4 blunted a relentless Australian attack, with both batters showing steel and serenity under pressure.

With this triumph, South Africa joined New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) as winners of the WTC mace. India were runners-up in last two editions.

In a touching post-match interview with former skipper Smith, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj found it hard to hold back his tears.

"It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. Tears won't even describe what we feel right now. It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We're very grateful for everyone here," said Maharaj.

"For everyone here and back home, this is super special for us. We are very grateful as a team, as a nation," he added.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn captured the mood in a single word: “HOME!!!!!” Herschelle Gibbs acknowledged the flawless execution from the toss itself: "Well done @ProteasMenCSA ..everything went right from the toss already .. enjoy the celebrations”.

India's 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal while talking to PTI Videos also hailed Markram's innings.

"This is a career-defining century for him, and he would be really pleased with it since he helped South Africa win their first world trophy." Chris Gayle celebrated the display of grit and class in South Africa's famous triumph.

"Masterful Markram! Great win by South Africa led by Temba Bavuma. This was a great ad for test cricket. Congratulations to ICC World Test Champions South Africa!” Kumar Sangakkara hailed the team's belief: “Bosh and Boom. What a win for @ProteasMenCSAthey have out skilled and out wanted the Australians. tremendously led by Temba Bavuma.

"They’re a team that shows how powerful purpose, passion and belief are in shaping the path to a trophy. A glorious day for South Africa." Ian Bishop underlined Markram’s nerveless century and the team’s historic achievement.

"One of the most phenomenally responsible, nerveless 4th innings centuries in the game from Aiden Markram. Fitting that the former ICCU19World Cup winning captain (K G Rabada) helps guide Temba Bavuma’s team to the Nation’s greatest cricketing moment. ICC WTC Champs 2025," said Bishop. PTI TAP PM AT AT AT