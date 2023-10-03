From Kuldeep Yadav to Mark Wood, top bowlers to watch out for at the World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) There is a popular saying 'batters win you gamesᨊ but bowlers win you tournaments' and all 10 teams will be keen to unleash their most potent bowling attacks in a bid to stop their opponents at the World Cup.

While spinners are expected to dominate in India, one can never count out express pacers and ones who generate swing.

PTI takes a look at seven bowlers, who have the ability to make a difference for their respective teams.

Mitchell Starc ========= One of the most destructive white-ball bowlers, the tall left arm seamer has been making life difficult for the opposition batters with his swinging yorkers.

Starc has an impressive ODI World Cup career. The 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2015, Starc has happy knack of bowling some unplayable deliveries first up. He was the leading wicket taker in the 2019 edition as well and once again it seems, he is peaking at the right time.

The 33-year-old, who returned from an injury, looks in imperious touch ahead of the mega event. He swung the ball viciously to claim a hat-trick in warm-up game against Netherlands.

Jasprit Bumrah ========== Armed with an unorthodox bowling action, the Indian pace spearhead is gifted with natural pace and also has a bagful of tricks.

He can bowl full up missiles, slower balls, inswingers, out-swingers, off-cutters and leg-cutters, seam up and cross seam and deadly yorkers with unnerving accuracy.

The Gujarat slinger is a magician with the ball. He is not only a consistent wicket-taker but is also economical with the new ball and at the death.

He is relentless with his line and length and varies his pace brilliantly. Back after a long injury layoff, Bumrah will be hoping to bowl full throttle.

Kuldeep Yadav ========= The left-arm wrist spinner will be the mainstay of India's slow bowling unit at the World Cup and is the host nation's trump card.

Kuldeep has been a different player in ODI cricket since returning from his knee injury. He has worked on his arm speed and angle, which has helped him tremendously.

At the Asia Cup, he emerged as a pivotal figure in India's success, delivering consecutive match-winning performances.

Mark Wood ======= The English pacer is one of the quickest bowlers in the world at the moment and has been in rhythm this year.

When the Durham quick unleashes his ferocious bowling prowess, he is a menace with his raw pace in fact his pace is frightening and some batters would be happy to survive his spell without bruises.

Wood consistently hits the hard lengths and gets the ball to skid through. His deliveries hurry onto the batters and are a lot quicker than batters anticipate.

What makes him even more dangerous is that he combine his pace with accuracy.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ============= The 23-year-old is Pakistan's biggest hope in the mega event after compatriot Naseem Shah was ruled out.

Blessed with a tall frame and the ability to bowl really fast, Shaheen has been a brute force for Pakistan with the new ball playing the role of the 'top-order destroyer'.

Not only does the left-arm quick provide speed and movement with the new ball but Shaheen and is also a capable performer at the death.

Kagiso Rabada ========= An integral part of South Africa's bowling attack. Rabada is known for generating substantial bounce and pace, add to that the ability to swing the ball and you have a devastating package.

His inch perfect, toe crushing yorkers have yielded several wickets.

He saw a dip in his form but the South African quick snared seven wickets in the ODI series against Australia. His familiarity with the Indian conditions will also give him an edge. If he is back to his best, the Proteas bowler will be a force to reckon with at the World Cup.

Adil Rashid ======= The veteran leg spinner is an irreplaceable member of the defending champions.

He has the ability to bamboozle batters with his unique style of mixing leg-spin with a well-disguised googly and also has a knack of breaking partnerships.

One of the most effective spinners in Indian conditions, Rashid will once again be key in England's scheme of things. PTI APA KHS KHS