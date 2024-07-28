From PM Modi to sporting icons, India rejoice Manu Bhaker's historic Olympic medal

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Ace shooter Manu Bhaker's historic bronze medal in the Paris Olympics was celebrated far and wide across India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sports fraternity joining the country in hailing her achievement on Sunday.

A resilient Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!" PM Modi tweeted as people rejoiced by bursting crackers in parts of the country.

President Droupadi Murmu said her feat, coming exactly three years after a forgettable Games debut in Tokyo, is going to inspire many sportspersons.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics," she said.

"She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," she added.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women's 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024!." "Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!," he added.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar expressed his delight at Bhaker's moment of triumph in the French capital while hailing her remarkable comeback after the disappointment in Tokyo.

"Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics.

"After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

The 22-year-old Bhaker’s relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off, said India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off," Bindra wrote on X.

"It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!," he added.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

Sports administrator Nita Ambani called it "an incredible moment".

"Our youngest woman shooter has opened India's tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a bronze. Congratulations, Manu Bhaker! As the first Indian woman to win in the 10 m air pistol at the Olympics and our youngest Indian shooter to do so, you've made history," Ambani said.

"I'm sure your success today will inspire young athletes across India to dream big and give it their all. Keep the Indian flag flying high. Go India Go make us all proud!" Ambani, an IOC member, added.

The pistol ace's father Ramkishan said she reaped the rewards for her hard work.

"We are extremely happy and all of our friends are congratulating us. Her hard work has paid off, and Manu has finally done it," he told PTI Videos.

"I thank you all for supporting her, and I hope you all will continue to bless her," her mother Sumedha said.

Bhaker's uncles were also among those present at her residence in Jhajjar to join the celebrations.

"I am very happy. I motivated her very much... I told her to respect elders and believe in herself. This is a very big achievement in Olympics," said Pratap Singh, her uncle.

"She has my blessings," her grandmother Daya Kaur said.

Bhaker's uncle Baljeet Singh expressed, "We hoped for a gold medal but we are still happy. She is the youngest Indian woman to win a medal. She is very hard working. We hope in the remaining events, she will clinch gold medals." PTI DDV KHS AH AH