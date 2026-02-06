From refugee to World Cup: Ihsan's unlikely rise

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) His story could well pass for a Bollywood film script, full of chance, struggle and sudden opportunity.

Born in Afghanistan, arriving in the United Kingdom as an unaccompanied asylum seeker and granted refugee status only in 2022, Zainullah Ihsan is now on the verge of making his Scotland debut at the highest level -- ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

For the 19-year-old seamer, the journey from uncertainty to international cricket has unfolded in a matter of months.

"Kismat tum khub banate ho. Allah kismat nahin bana deta. (You make your own destinty. If you do hard work, destiny will be with you.)," he said ahead of Scotland's T20 World Cup opener against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens here.

For Ihsan, cricket, at first, meant only tape-ball games.

"First, I played tape-ball cricket in Afghanistan. After that, I moved to Scotland and I went to a park with my elder brother there," he said recollecting his journey.

"I played tape ball-cricket with my brother's friends. They told me, join a club. You play very well." That suggestion took him to Glasgow's GHK Cricket Club. There wasn't even space in the side.

"The coach (there) told me to go and bat with them so I batted. They were not batting well and thereafter I bowled and they told me 'it's difficult facing you'." "After that, they gave me the membership of the club free of cost. Normally there was no place in the first team. But I came directly to the first team after taking 16 wickets in four matches." The numbers quickly spoke for him.

"The next year, I took 27-28 wickets and was the top wicket-taker. This year too I was the top wicket-taker of West Scotland. After that, I was directly selected in the national team." Even then, a World Cup was nowhere in sight. He missed the bus for the Under-19 World Cup on eligibility criteria and had only recently qualified to play for Scotland's senior team.

"When the under-19 selection was on I was not eligible but I got eligible to play for the senior side four months ago and then straightaway I'm selected for the World Cup, I was surprised," he said.

And then came the ultimate twist.

Bangladesh's withdrawal from the tournament handed Scotland a late entry and Ihsan an unexpected call-up, despite not having played a full international yet.

"I didn't expect that. I was selected in the World Cup. I have never played in the national team. I didn't even play in the qualifiers." The phone call left him stunned.

"My coach called me. He told me that I was selected in the national team. I was shocked. I couldn't say anything. I didn't know what to say. I just said thank you so much. I couldn't say anything else." Thrown straight into a global tournament in India, he admits the jump has been huge.

"Of course, it's very difficult. And suddenly I'm coming to that straight away to the big stage." But the Scotland management see a natural T20 bowler in him -- sharp yorkers, heavy bouncers and clever slower balls.

Assistant coach Gordon Drummond said: “He has the natural ability and athleticism. what we've seen regularly is the ability to bowl good yorkers, good bouncers and an effective slower ball, which we feel in T20 is really effective for the team.” Still studying English in college and adapting to a new life, Ihsan says the dressing room has become his support system.

"Everyone. It's like my family," he said.

He also knows where home is now.

"Now I live in Scotland. I eat there. Everything is there. That's my country. Yes I'm born in Afghanistan, and I respect Afghanistan also but Scotland is my country now.” For now, there are no big plans of impressing in India ahead of the IPL.

"I'm not thinking too far right now. If I do well it comes automatically. My focus is now only on the T20 World Cup," he signed off. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM