From starting with borrowed kit to going big in HIL: Vivek Lakra''s extra-ordinary journey

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Battling financial constraints, young goalkeeper Vivek Lakra rose from borrowing playing kits from seniors to becoming the costliest and most sought-after junior player at the upcoming Hockey India League, after being picked up by Shrachi Bengal Warriors for Rs 23 lakh.

Lakra, who turned 18 only a few days ago, hails from Sundergarh, Odisha’s famed hockey nursery, though he admits the sport was not his first choice.

He was introduced to hockey by his father, a die-hard fan of the game.

"I didn't expect that much as my base price was just Rs 2 lakh. When the auction was going on I was just thinking any team picks me up and then when the bidding war started I was watching the proceedings with my friends. When the bidding war ended I went for Rs 23 lakh the first person I informed was my father.

"Everybody in the family was happy because we were going through some financial problems," Lakra told PTI.

"Initially I didn't like hockey that much, I was more interested in football and cricket. But my papa was fond of hockey, so he introduced me to a coach who is no more and he taught me the basics of the game and what opportunities are there." The journey, however, was far from easy, with the youngster often borrowing hand-me-down goalkeeping kits from seniors to train.

"When I went to camp at the lower level I used to stay in relatives house and train," said Lakra, who started playing hockey in 2016.

"Then I joined Sports Hostel, Rourkela but there facilities weren't much like goalkeeper kit and all. So I played as a striker for some months. Then a few kits of seniors were there in the store room but they were worn out but I managed to fix them out somehow by stitching and then started to practice.

"But after that lockdown happened and when I came back after lockdown one senior, who played sub-junior, he gave his old kit for practice. Then I went to Malaysia for an exposure tour for Odisha. Then I went to play Khelo India, we finished runners-up there and became champions the year after. I also went to play 4-nation tourney in Germany with the Indian junior team. It was real struggle but worth it." Lakra draws inspiration from the legendary PR Sreejesh, who is the chief coach of the Indian men's junior team.

"When I started hockey I always wanted to become a goalkeeper but as I didn't had kit so I started playing as a striker.

"Sreejesh bhai is my insipration. I watched him playing in 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar and that's when he inspired me," he said.

Lakra is keen to learn from Indian and foreign goalkeepers in his maiden HIL outing.

"I just want to learn from experienced goalkeepers from abroad as well India like Pathak bhaiya (Krishan Bahadur Pathak), Suraj (Karkera) bhaiya. I want to learn how to react in pressure situations and how to motivate my teammates being a goalkeeper when we are down.

"Pressure will be there because it is my first HIL and a big platform where I got an opportunity. I will just focus on doing on the field what I have learnt, and not do anything extra," he added.

The men's HIL will start in Chennai with a game between Tamil Nadu Dragons and Hyderabad Toofans on January 3, while title holders Shrachi Bengal Tigers will open their campaign against Soorma Hockey Club on January 4.