From strife-torn Manipur to Australia: Tracing Panthoi Chanu's journey of trials, tribulations and triumph

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) The last time Elangbam Panthoi Chanu packed her bags, she did so to flee her strife-torn native state of Manipur and seek refugee in unfamiliar territories.

Hailing from Keirak village near Imphal, the 26-year-old Chanu has survived the relentless cycle of violence amid sleepless nights, and is poised to become the first Indian footballer to play professionally in Australia.

But, as the India goalkeeper boards the flight to Adelaide in the wee hours of Wednesday, the memories of Manipur's turbulent past will weigh heavy on her heart.

Chanu will be representing Metro United WFC in the South Australian Women's National Premier League beginning Thursday, with a full season contract that runs till November, and is set to play about 18 matches.

She will also train at the A-League club Adelaide United FC, said Paul Morris, head coach of Metro United WFC.

"We had sleepless nights. About 20 kilometres away from Keirak, everything was burning," she recalled about the Manipur violence while talking to PTI.

The ethnic violence erupted in May last year, pitting the Meitei people, who are the majority residing in the Imphal Valley, against the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills.

The clashes resulted in a significant loss of life, with government figures reporting 175 fatalities as of September 15 last year.

"We had to be ready with our bags packed, so that if anything wrong happens, we can flee fast. We used to eat early dinners. For several days, we had to be like this. Those were the dark days...

"But, by God's grace, it's normal now and I just pray that peace prevails in our region," she added.

Panthoi's journey is full of ups and downs.

She had to defy societal norms and battled career-threatening injuries to become the Indian national goalkeeper.

Her father E Chinglenkhomba Meitei and mother E Ongbi Santi Leima wanted Panthoi to follow the footsteps of her elder brother E Chingsanglakpa Meitei who is studying MBBS.

"Ladki log khelte nahin hai (girls don't play)," she would be often told.

Despite facing pressure from her parents to prioritise academics over sports, Panthoi pursued her passion relentlessly.

"Mujhe kuchh karke dikhana tha (I just wanted to show them that I also can do something). I always had a fighting spirit and worked hard towards my goal." She was selected for the Women's Football Academy in 2008 and her journey began from there as a 10-year-old kid.

Then she moved to Sporting Union and as a 19-year-old, the goalkeeper was picked to be part of the squad for Round 1 of the Qualifiers for the Rio Olympics 2016.

She became the best goalkeeper in the second edition of the Indian Women's League in 2017-18 representing Eastern Sporting Union. She also won the SAFF Championships twice (2014 and 2016) and South Asian Games twice (2016 and 2019).

The year 2019 was a breakthrough one for her as she won the Senior Women's National Championships with Manipur, and also the best goalkeeper award by conceding two goals in six games.

But then came another low and her resolve was further tested when she endured two career-threatening injuries to her shin bone within a span of one year.

Despite the setbacks, Chanu refused to give up, undergoing rigorous rehabilitation to reclaim her spot on the field in 2023 in a friendly against Nepal.

"I got injury in the same shin bone on my right leg twice and people said she won't be playing again. But it made me all the more determined," she said.

"Their playing style is very different and I hope to do well and make my country proud. This has been my dream, to push myself to higher levels and I hope I can do justice to this opportunity. I hope I can adapt quickly," she said.

Panthoi's journey serves as an inspiration to many back home.

"Now people back home look up to me. Many new players are also coming up and the opportunities are also more," she signed off.