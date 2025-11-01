From travelling in unreserved coaches to cusp of history, Indian women’s cricket set to turn a page

Navi Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) From travelling in unreserved train coaches to sleeping on dormitory floors, Indian women’s cricket has come a long way. Once starved of facilities and basic equipment, the team now stands on the cusp of history as it chases its maiden World Cup title.

Twice unlucky, in finals of 1998 and 2017, India have fought their way into the Women’s World Cup final for the third time where they will take on a spirited South Africa in the summit clash here at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

On the eve of the contest whose outcome could change the women’s game in this cricket-mad country forever, former captain, commentator and administrator Shantha Rangaswamy said Harmanpreet Kaur’s side deserves to win their first-ever title.

"From traveling in unreserved (coaches to) sleeping in dormitories on the floor, we (even) had to carry our own bedding, things like that. We had the cricket kit on the back like a backpack and (a) suitcase (in) one hand,” Rangaswamy recalled in an exclusive interaction with PTI.

“But then, we're so happy that the current lot are getting all the facilities. They deserve it and and the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The results are showing (now of) all the efforts the girls have put in, the BCCI, the state associations, all that has contributed to the success of women's cricket.

“The foundation we laid back then, some 50 years back, is bearing fruits now,” she added.

Rangaswamy said the number of girls playing cricket in India would grow two or three times than the present day count if Harmanpreet Kaur’s side lift the Cup.

“It will be a huge plus for women's cricket in India because if you see 1983 World Cup win, Kapil's (Dev) team changed the course of direction for men's cricket,” she said.

“This will propel a lot of girls to take to women's cricket. I'm telling you, if we win this, in the next five years the number of women cricketers would have doubled or tripled in this country." The former skipper also praised former BCCI secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah for bringing about significant changes in women’s cricket, including the launch of Women’s Premier League in 2023.

“When Jay Shah was the (BCCI) secretary, he made a lot of changes. I'm sure (all that) gave a big boost to women's cricket. I am saying this because I was on the apex to support women's cricket. That has paid a lot of dividends,” she said.

Rangaswamy heaped praise on skipper Harmanpreet for playing a classic knock in the semifinal against Australia, saying the team deserves the World Cup trophy after beating the seven-time champions.

“(After) this win over Australia, they deserve the cup. Jemimah’s (Rodrigues) knock, she did play well, but I think the best knock was Harmanpreet's. Normally she's done better. She deserves kudos,” she said.

“As a batter and a fielder, she's fantastic. Her innings was of great value to the side. I'm not trying to undermine Jemimah's knock (but) she had two, three lives (reprieves). Harman played class,” Rangaswamy added. PTI DDV ATK