G Sathiyan, Diya Chitale crowned champions at National Ranking TT

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) It was a day dominated by the top seeds as G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale stamped their authority to win the men's and women's singles titles at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday.

Their victories not only reinforced their stature on the domestic circuit but also underlined the gap in class and experience between the established stars and the chasing pack.

In the men's final, former national champion Sathiyan showcased his trademark blend of experience and resilience.

The multiple international medallist stormed into a 2-0 lead against Ankur Bhattacharjee, though he allowed the youngster to snatch the extended third game after holding a game point.

Undeterred, Sathiyan adjusted his tactics smartly, denying Ankur the fast-paced rallies he thrives on and mixing up his strategies to keep him guessing. That shift helped him regain control and move 3-1 up.

Ankur, however, refused to roll over. The Bengal paddler seized a slender advantage in the fifth game and stretched it to 9-6, threatening to take the contest deeper. But Sathiyan's sharp serves close to the net and clinical finishes at crucial moments tilted the balance back in his favour.

Wrapping up the match 4-1, he lifted his season's first crown — a timely confidence boost before he heads to Turkey tonight for the upcoming WTT event.

Top seed and defending national champion Diya Chitale rediscovered her champion's touch, storming to the title with a commanding 4-0 win over former national champion Sutirtha Mukherjee in the final.

Back to full fitness after battling early-season injuries, the RBI paddler combined composure with consistency to keep Sutirtha, representing RSPB, under pressure throughout. Though the third seed managed to push Diya in a couple of games, she never looked capable of halting her rival's momentum.

Results: Men’s Singles: Final: G. Sathiyan (PSPB) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee (WB) 11-5, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-9.

Semifinals: Ankur bt Harmeet Desai (PSPB) 9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9; Sathiyan bt Akash Pal (RSPB) 11-5, 11-7, 14-12, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9.

Women’s Singles: Final: Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Sutirtha Mukherjee (RSPB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

Semifinals: Diya bt Yashaswini Ghorpade (PSPB) 5-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; Sutirtha bt Sayanika Maji (Del) 11-9, 6-11, 11-4, 13-11, 13-11.

U-19 Youth Boys Singles: Final: P.B. Abhinand (TN) bt Oishik Ghosh (WB) 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 14-12.

Semifinals: Abhinand bt Punit Biswas (WB) 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10; Oishik bt Senthil Kumar Mehan (TN) 11-9, 11-9, 13-11.

U-19 Youth Girls Singles: Final: M. Hansini (TN) bt Jennifer Varghese (Mah) 11-4, 11-3, 14-12, 11-4.

Semifinals: Jennifer bt Syndrela Das (WB) 11-3, 11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5; Hansini bt Naisha Rewaskar (Mah) 11-7, 11-4, 11-3.