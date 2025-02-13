G Viswanath named match referee for International Masters League

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Legendary former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath, along with retired ICC Elite Panel umpires Simon Taufel and Billy Bowden, will officiate in the inaugural edition of the International Masters T20 League beginning on February 22.

While the umpires' panel, being headed by Taufel, will also have experienced officials like Umesh Dubey and Lyndon Edward Hannibal, Viswanath will serve as the match referee.

The tournament for retired cricketers, which will conclude on March 16, will be played in Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

A top-order batter in his prime, Viswanath played 91 Tests and scored 6,000-plus runs in an era when fearsome West Indies pacers like Andy Roberts held sway. He went on to serve as an ICC match referee from 1999 to 2004.

"I look forward to ensuring that the spirit of the game is upheld while witnessing these icons showcase their skills all over again....I am excited to be part of a league that celebrates the legacy of cricket's finest," the 76-year-old Viswanth, who is also a former India skipper, said.

Taufel, a five-time ICC Umpire of the Year, is known for his impeccable decision-making, while Bowden was one of the most recognisable figures on the field because of his flamboyant style.

The Australian said it would be an "absolute privilege" to officiate in matches that will feature some of the greatest cricketers of all time.

The IML has six teams -- India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England and South Africa.

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar will captain India and his rival numbers would be Brian Lara (West Indies), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Shane Watson (Australia), Eoin Morgan (England) and Jacques Kallis (South Africa).

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has been roped in as the league commissioner.