Gaby, Leah score half-tons as Ireland make 238/7 in WODI against India

Rajkot, Jan 10 (PTI) Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis struck a fine 92 and shared a 117-run partnership with Leah Paul (59) as the visitors made a competitive 238 for 7 in their opening Women's ODI match against India here on Friday.

Lewis scored her runs off 129 deliveries, studded with 15 boundaries, as she almost singlehandedly guided Ireland to a fighting total after they were reduced to 56/4 in the 14th over.

Spinner Priya Mishra was the most successful India bowler, returning figures of 2/56. Deepti Sharma (1/41) and Titas Sadhu (1/48) too took a wicket each.

Earlier, India handed ODI debut to all-rounder Sayali Satghare, a right-arm pace bowler who also bats lower down the order.

The hosts have rested regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Thakur for the three-match series with senior opening batter Smriti Mandhana leading the side.

Brief scores: Ireland 238 for 7 in 50 overs (Gaby Lewis 92, Leah Paul 59; Priya Mishra 2/56) vs India.