Gagan Narang to be India's Chef de Mission in Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) London Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics where ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be the female flag bearer during the opening ceremony.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's elevation from deputy CDM position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation.

"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," PT Usha said in a press release.

PTI had reported that Narang was in race to become the CDM of the Indian contingent.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," she added.

"I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in Paris 2024 Olympic Games."