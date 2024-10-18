Gaganjeet Bhullar in shared lead in Thailand

Hua Hin (Thailand), Oct 18 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar added a second-round of 66 to his opening day's 65 to move into joint lead at the Black Mountain Golf Championship here on Friday.

Bhullar shared the lead with in-form Suteepat Prateeptienchai from Thailand.

China’s Liu Yanwei, the joint-first round leader, returned with a round of 68 to fall back in the leaderboard.

Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Nitithorn Thippong (68), Englishman Matt Killen (67), Mexico’s Santiago De la Fuente (68), plus Australian Kevin Yuan (68) are an additional stroke back – in the fifth event of The International Series season on the Asian Tour.

While Bhullar was in lead, the other Indians to make the cut were Khalin Joshi (68-66) at tied 13th and Karandeep Kochhar (71-67) at tied 56th. The others, Honey Baisoya, Varun Chopra, Rashid Khan, S Chikkarangappa, SSP Chawrasia, Yuvraj Sandhu, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Shiv Kapur missed the cut. PTI CORR KHS KHS