Gaikwad, Dube slam half-centuries as CSK make 206/4 against MI

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struck stroke-filled half-centuries as the five-time champions scored a huge 206 for 4 in their IPL match against hosts Mumbai Indians here on Sunday.

Dube slammed an unbeaten 66 off 38 deliveries, while Gaikwad smashed a 40-ball 69, including five maximums, as the duo put up a 90-run stand after CSK had lost openers Ajinkya Rahul (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21) cheaply.

For MI, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each, while Romario Shepherd was taken to the cleaners, conceding 33 runs in two overs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 206/4 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 21, Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Shivam Dube 66 not out, MS Dhoni 20 not out). PTI AM AM UNG