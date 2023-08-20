Gaikwad's half-century, Rinku's 38 take India to 185/5

Dublin, Aug 20 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad blended caution with aggression to smash 58 off 42 balls while Sanju Samson contributed a quick-fire 40 in India's imposing 185 for 5 against Ireland in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Rinku Singh, batting in India colours for the first time, smashed 38 off 21 balls to give the total the impetus it needed as 42 came off last two overs.

Gaikwad had six boundaries and a maximum in his second T20I fifty while Samson struck five fours and a six.

The duo added 71 runs for the third wicket in 8.1 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 185 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Sanju Samson 40, Rinku Singh 38; Barry McCarthy 2/36, Craig Young 1/29, Ben White 1/33) vs Ireland. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS