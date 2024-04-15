Gambhir, Bhajji, Walsh set to star in new podcast series '180 not out'

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Some of international cricket's most accomplished former players, including Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Courtney Walsh, will share their insights on challenges, controversies and future prospects of the game in a recently-released podcast series, '180 not out'.

The podcast features over 60 former cricketers and experts, and explores cricket's journey and growth over the past two centuries.

Featuring 15 episodes, the series covers a diverse range of topics, including the sport's impact on players, leagues, commercialisation, coaching, fitness, demographics, formats, and records with insights from the likes of Gambhir, Harbhajan, Walsh, Afridi, Chris Gayle, and many others.

The series will navigate through technological advancements, the rise of leagues, and the challenges faced by players.

It will also seek to address critical issues like corruption in cricket, providing insights into historical challenges and contemporary dilemmas.

The players talk about prospects of cricket becoming a global phenomenon with an Olympic entry in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

It is being hosted by Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of the Legends League Cricket and a media professional who has more than 30 years of experience.

The podcast is available on all global audio platforms including Spotify, Youtube, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast among others. PTI PM PM ATK ATK