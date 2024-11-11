Gambhir Bites: Bumrah to lead, Rahul likely to open and team moved from Shardul

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that it is a no-brainer that Jasprit Bumrah as designated vice-captain will lead India in the opening Test in Perth in case regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the game due to personal reasons.

The straight-talking former opener also gave enough indications that KL Rahul's experience will be banked upon With the second batch of the Indian team set to leave for Perth on Monday, it is not sure whether Rohit will be playing the first Test due to personal reasons and Gambhir also did not confirm his status.

“Look, at the moment there is no confirmation, but we guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you want to get to know before the start of the series.

“Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (lead the team). If Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth,” Gambhir added.

Rahul likely candidate to open ====================== Rohit’s possible absence also leaves a spot vacant at the top of the batting order and Gambhir said one among the uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul, who both played in the unofficial Tests against Australia A for India A, will be picked.

“Obviously, there is Easwaran, there is KL there (in Australia). We will take a call closer to the first Test match if Rohit is not available,” Gambhir said.

“There are options there. It is not that there are no options. There are quite a lot of options in this spot. Once it gets closer to the first Test match, we will try and play the best playing XI who is going to do the job for us,” he added.

However he gave enough indications that Rahul's experience might prevail over rookie Easwaran's current form.

"Yeah, because there are times when you go with the experienced players as well, I think and that is the quality of a man that he (Rahul) can actually bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number 3 and he can actually bat at number 6 as well," said the former southpaw.

"So you need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kind of jobs as well and he has kept wickets in one day format as well. So imagine how many countries have players like KL who can actually open the batting and can bat at number 6 as well? "So I feel that if needed be, I think he (Rahul) can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match," Gambhir said.

Team moving forward, coach hints on Shardul non-selection ============================================ The coach backed uncapped all-rounder Nitish Rana, who has a batting average of 21 in first-class cricket and was picked ahead of veteran pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur to come good in the upcoming series.

“It is also about moving forward and I feel that this is the best set of players that we have selected to do the job for the country,” Gambhir indicated that doors are closed on Shardul for the timebeing.

Shardul was one of India's heroes at the Gabba with handful of wickets and a half-century and has been seamer all-rounder in SENA countries.

“We have picked the best squad who can do the job for us. Nitish Reddy, we all know that how incredibly talented he is and if given an option, he will deliver for us,” Gambhir said while continuing to back the Andhra player.

Why Harshit Rana wasn't sent for A tour? ============================== With Harshit Rana not being a part of the India A’s squad for the unofficial 'Tests' in Australia, Gambhir said the management felt it was not important to add more to his workload of playing First-Class games.

“The thing is (that) he had played a First-Class game against Assam (took five-for and scored half-century) and he did reasonably well. We all thought that he has had enough bowling under his belt rather than just sending and playing him another First-Class game,” Gambhir said.

“For us, it is important for a fast bowler to be fresh as well. It is going to be a long tour, it is going to be a five-Test match series. The bowling coach, the physios and the trainers thought that he has had enough under his belt and that was one of the reasons,” he added.

While there is no Mohammed Shami and tremendous pressure on Jasprit Bumrah to carry the pace bowling load, Gambhir feels that the attack is potent even with three inexperienced speedsters in Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

"We have got quality. We have got tall guys who can hit the deck like Prasidh and Harshit. All five guys have different skill sets. That makes our fast bowling attack very very potent." 10 days of training good enough ======================= Gambhir, who will be travelling with the second batch of Indian squad on Monday, said adjusting to conditions in Australia over the next 10 days will be vital for the team.

“We have got a lot of experienced players who have been to Australia a lot many times. Their experience will come in handy for the young players as well. These 10 days are going to be very crucial but come 22nd morning, we should be absolutely ready and ready to fire from ball one,” he said.

PTI DDV KHS DDV KHS