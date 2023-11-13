Gambhir lauds Rohit's captaincy, says a good leader gives security to players

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is in awe of Rohit Sharma's captaincy qualities, stating that a good leader is judged by the amount of security he provides his teammates, and the right-hander has done that over the years.

Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles. Under his captaincy MI also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 competition in 2013.

Rohit has been phenomenal with the bat and leadership skills in the ongoing World Cup as India remained unbeaten in the league stage, winning nine matches on the trot to storm into the semifinal, where they will play New Zealand on Wednesday.

"A good captain and leader give you security, which makes the dressing room secure, not only for himself but for the other 14 players as well. And Rohit Sharma has done that," Gambhir told Star Sports.

"That's why he has won five IPL trophies. That's where his winning ratio when he started playing all those international games has been fabulous. If you go by the stats and the trophies, he ticks all the boxes. But the most important thing is he has made that dressing room a very secure dressing room." Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch likes Rohit's aggressive approach in the powerplay.

"The thought process behind Rohit is he's trying to get the team off to a quick start. You see, the wicket tends to get slower as the tournament has gone on. So, that initial powerplay to put pressure on the opposition is really crucial.

"I think what that's done is it's changed the bowler's mindset before the game has even started, knowing that Rohit is going to come really hard at them," he said. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM