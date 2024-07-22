Gambhir wants Rohit and Kohli to be available for most games, aim for 2027 ODI World Cup

Mumbai: India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday said he expects senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be available for most of the ODIs and Tests after retiring from T20 Internationals, expressing hope that they would "keep their fitness" to be in the reckoning for the 2027 50-over World Cup.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the T20I format after India's World Cup win earlier this month and were expected to miss the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

However, they both were named in India's squad for next month's three ODIs in the island nation keeping in mind the Champions Trophy, which is slated for the first quarter of the next year.

Speaking to the media for the first time after being named India's head coach, Gambhir highlighted the importance of workload management for ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah but expected the regular presence of Rohit and Kohli going forward.

"I've said it before that workload management for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important. For a batter, if they can play consistently, if they're in good form, might as well just play all the games," he said.

"With Rohit and Virat are not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I'm sure they're going to be available for most of the games," he added.

But for Bumrah, Gambhir said the "one rare kind of a bowler" deserves to be handled with more care due to injury concerns that are a regular nuisance for fast bowlers..

"It's our responsibility to try and have him fresh for most of the important games (and) that's why workload management, not only for Jasprit Bumrah, but for most of the fast bowlers becomes very, very important," he said.

Gambhir also said he expects Rohit and Kohli to focus on their fitness keeping in my mind the 2027 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in South Africa.

"They have shown what they can deliver on the big day...in the T20 World Cup, in the 50-overs World Cup as well," he said.

"One thing I can be very clear of is that both of those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. More importantly with the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia coming up they will be motivated.

"Because then, hopefully, if they can keep their fitness to make 2027 World Cup as well but this is a very personal decision. I can't say how much cricket is left in them," Gambhir said.

Different teams for different formats? May be

Gambhir did not rule out having three different teams for respective formats but said it is imperative for the Indian team to show consistency, even though the T20I side is in transition following the retirements of Rohit, Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"See, eventually going forward, these things happen. For example, Virat and Rohit and Ravindra are not there in T20Is. But (I) can't say right now that there are going to be three different teams," he said.

"I think T20I (team) will obviously go through a transition with three seriously good players, world-class players, retiring from the format.

"But yes, in 50-overs and Test cricket, the more consistent we can be, the better it is going to be. The more players in both the formats, it is always better for any team," he said.

Will keep things simple

Gambhir said he would try to ensure a happy dressing room as international cricket can produce situations of pressure and insecurity.

"My experience or my learning has been very simple. In a sport, it's all about winning, so I don't deviate from something like that," he said while talking about the lessons he learnt as mentors of IPL teams Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"...we try and play hard and more importantly, we try and come back in a winning dressing room.. A happy dressing room is a winning dressing room. I think I don't like complicating things and that's the kind of profession I'm in," he asserted.

"Sometimes, international cricket can be tough and it can be insecure as well because only 15 can play. But it's the job of the support staff to try and keep them in a happy state and that is going to be one thing which we definitely will be working for," he added.