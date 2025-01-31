Sports

Gambhir's India outsmart England by 15 runs to seal five-match T20I series 3-1

Harshit Rana celebrates the wicket of England batter Liam Livingstone during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and England, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Pune: India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to seal the series here on Friday.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) scored commanding fifties to power India to 181 for 9.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) then shared six wickets between them after Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166.

Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls).

For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35)

England Innings:

Philip Salt b Axar 23

Ben Duckett c Suryakumar Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 39

Jos Buttler c Harshit Rana b Ravi Bishnoi 2

Harry Brook c Arshdeep Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 51

Liam Livingstone c Samson b Harshit Rana 9

Jacob Bethell c Suryakumar Yadav b Harshit Rana 6

Brydon Carse c Rinku Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 0

Jamie Overton b Harshit Rana 19

Jofra Archer b Ravi Bishnoi 0

Adil Rashid not out 10

Saqib Mahmood c Axar b Arshdeep Singh 1

Extras: (LB-5, W-1) 6

Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 166

Fall of Wickets: 62-1, 65-2, 67-3, 95-4, 129-5, 133-6, 137-7, 146-8, 163-9, 166-10.

Bowler: Arshdeep Singh 3.4-0-35-1, Hardik Pandya 1-0-11-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-28-2, Axar Patel 3-0-26-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-28-3, Harshit Rana 4-0-33-3.

