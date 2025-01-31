Gambhir's India outsmart England by 15 runs to seal five-match T20I series 3-1

Pune: India defeated England by 15 runs in the fourth T20I to seal the series here on Friday.

With the win, India have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (53) and Shivam Dube (53) scored commanding fifties to power India to 181 for 9.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/28) and concussion substitute Harshit Rana (3/33) then shared six wickets between them after Varun Chakravarthy's 2-28 to bowl out England for 166.

Earlier, India were struggling at 12 for 3 but managed to take the score past the 150-mark, courtesy a 87-run stand between Pandya (53 off 30 balls) and Dube (53 off 34 balls).

For England, Saqib Mahmood (3/35) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

India: 181 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 53, Shivam Dube 53; Saqib Mahmood 3/35)

England Innings:

Philip Salt b Axar 23

Ben Duckett c Suryakumar Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 39

Jos Buttler c Harshit Rana b Ravi Bishnoi 2

Harry Brook c Arshdeep Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 51

Liam Livingstone c Samson b Harshit Rana 9

Jacob Bethell c Suryakumar Yadav b Harshit Rana 6

Brydon Carse c Rinku Singh b Varun Chakravarthy 0

Jamie Overton b Harshit Rana 19

Jofra Archer b Ravi Bishnoi 0

Adil Rashid not out 10

Saqib Mahmood c Axar b Arshdeep Singh 1

Extras: (LB-5, W-1) 6

Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 166

Fall of Wickets: 62-1, 65-2, 67-3, 95-4, 129-5, 133-6, 137-7, 146-8, 163-9, 166-10.

Bowler: Arshdeep Singh 3.4-0-35-1, Hardik Pandya 1-0-11-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-28-2, Axar Patel 3-0-26-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-28-3, Harshit Rana 4-0-33-3.