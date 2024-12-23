Game Changers Falcons beat TSL Hawks to win World Tennis League Season 3

Abu Dhabi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Game Changers Falcons staged a remarkable comeback to register a 20-16 victory over TSL Hawks and clinch the World Tennis League Season 3 title here.

Despite losing the first two sets - women’s doubles and women’s singles – Falcons dominated the men’s doubles and men’s singles to bag the title.

In a rematch of the season opener, Falcons’ Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia began strongly, but errors at crucial junctures saw them losing the women’s doubles set 6-7 to Hawks’ Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva.

Teenage sensation Andreeva carried her fine form into the women's singles against Rybakina, closing out the set 6-2 extending Hawks' overall lead to 13-8.

In the men's doubles, Falcons' Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov dominated the entire set against Hawks' Sumit Nagal and Jordan Thompson, sealing it 6-2.

This win narrowed the overall game tally to 14-15, setting the stage for a thrilling men's singles.

Rublev held his opening serve to level the overall game tally at 15-15 before winning three consecutive games to take 18-15 lead and put his team firmly in control.

While Nagal managed to pull a game back, Rublev closed the men's singles set 6-1 to help his team clinch the title.