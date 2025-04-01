Game has changed from 2022 to 2025, I am getting used to the pace of it: Prasidh Krishna

Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Having been forced to stay away from IPL since 2022 due to injuries, Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna is slowly getting used to the “pace of the game” as his body gets tuned to the rigours of a fast-paced format.

Prasidh returned to the league through a contract with the GT, and went for 41 runs against Punjab Kings, his first match in the tournament after three years.

However, the Karnataka man came back brilliantly against Mumbai Indians to register a spell of 4-0-18-2.

“As much as I try to tell myself that it's just another tournament, just another game, I did feel that I'm coming in after a few years, especially coming in not having played a lot of T20s in the last two years because the pace of the game has changed from 2022 to 2025,” Prasidh said on the eve of the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old conceded that it’s a bit of a time consuming process.

“So, it did take some time. It keeps moving forward and you have to keep up with the game. Not much has changed for me physically, as, I have thankfully been playing some cricket now and the body is letting me do what I want to do,” he added.

In that context, Prasidh said he has been blessed to work with an understanding coach like Ashish Nehra at GT upon his return.

“Having played for so long and been so successful, I think it's really important for me to pick his way. The conversations have been on similar lines about the decisions that you make as a bowler, the preparation that you would go into games with.

“Handling the situations and pressure, what would you do when you're coming up against a challenge. So those are the kinds of things that he's been talking to me about,” he said.

Prasidh said it was a perfect learning experience for him to work with top pacers such as Kagsio Rabada, Rashid Khan at the Titans camp.

“Yes, that's one lovely thing about the IPL. We have a lot of great bowlers in the team. We have a lot of youngsters that have a lot of potential. So, every time we get into the net session, there's so much for us to watch and learn from each other.

“And when you're together, you build a relationship where you go and speak to people, find out how they approach the game, what are they thinking, what differently do they do compared to others. So, it is great to be rubbing shoulders with such guys,” he said.

Prasidh rated GT skipper Shubman Gill as an easy to work with person.

“The advantage of having somebody like Gill right there is that you can go up to him and ask him, what do you think is a better line and length to be bowling on this pitch? What would you do? So it's nice to have Gill and every other experienced player around.

"And Shubman is a guy that I've known for quite some time now. And it's really easy for any of us to approach him and get his feedback," he noted.