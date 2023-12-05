Gandas, Chouhan headline SSP Chawrasia Invitational Golf

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Defending champion Manu Gandas, PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan and Rashid Khan will be seen in action in the second edition of the SSP Chawrasia Invitational Golf tournament beginning here on Thursday.

The 124-member field of the Rs 1-crore prize purse event will also see tournament host and local favourite SSP Chawrasia, along with the likes of Rahil Gangjee, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, Veer Ahlawat, Karan Pratap Singh, Udayan Mane and Aman Raj.

The leading names from abroad include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladesh's Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Md Dulal Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The other prominent local players are Shankar Das, Divyanshu Bajaj, Mohammad Sanju, Arjun Puri and Raju Ali Mollah.

Two-time Indian Open champion Chawrasia is the second Indian professional golfer after Jeev Milkha Singh to have a PGTI event named in his honour.

A six-time winner on the Asian Tour, Chawrasia also has represented India at the Rio Olympics and the World Cup of Golf in 2016.

He also represented Team Asia at the EurAsia Cup in 2016 and 2018. SSP, a winner of 17 professional titles, was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2017.

"With a strong field, we can expect a week of exciting golf. I’m also very motivated to performing well at my home course. I wish the players all the best,” tournament host Chawrasia said. PTI TAP PDS PDS