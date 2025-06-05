Ganemat reclaims women''s skeet top spot after shining in third national trials

Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab's Ganemat Sekhon reclaimed the women's skeet top spot in Indian rankings after the national selection trials (T3) for the shotgun shooters, courtesy her top score of 116 in qualification at the M.P. State Academy Shooting ranges here.

State-mate Abhay Singh Sekhon also climbed atop the men's skeet rankings with his leading qualification score of 120 in the men's T3 competition.

Both athletes, however, finished an identical fourth in the finals, with Ganemat bowing out at the 40-shot mark of the 60-shot decider with 32 hits to her name. Abhay had 35 shots.

Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka won the men's event with a superb 58 in the final, leaving talented Punjab youngster Bhavtegh Gill (Q 119) way behind in 53 for silver.

Fellow Olympian and joint world record holder Angad Bajwa was third with 45 hits at the 50-shot mark.

The women's title was clinched by Rajasthan's Darshna Rathore who shot 50 to leave two Olympians in her wake. Raiza Dhillon won silver with 48 hits and settling for bronze was Maheshwari Chauhan with 40.

The trap T3 trials follow from Friday at the same venue. The shotgun shooters are currently preparing for the fourth ISSF World Cup stage scheduled for Lonato, Italy, next month.