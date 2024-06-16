Ganemat, Sheeraz, Anantjeet stay in hunt in Lonato

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Ganemat Sekhon in women's skeet while Sheeraz Sheikh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka in the men's section stayed in the hunt for medals after the fourth and penultimate round of qualification at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

Ganemat on Sunday shot rounds of 25 and 23 for a two-day total of 95 (25,22,25,23), which put her in ninth spot currently.

USA's Dania Jo Vizzi and Sweden's Victoria Larsson were holding the top two spots with scores of 97 each. The top six will make it to the final.

In men's skeet event, both Sheeraz and Anantjeet have tallied 97 after four rounds and, although ranked 19th and 21st heading into the final day, they are just two hits off the pace as well.

Five shooters led by Chilean Hector Andres Flores Barahona have tallied 99 so far on top of the leaderboard.

Sheeraz shot rounds of 22 and 25 on the day to follow-up on his two perfect rounds on Saturday, while Anantjeet was even more accurate with rounds of 25 and 24.

All the three Indians will need a perfect final round on Monday to harbour hopes of a top-six finish as shoot-offs are looming for the final spots.

Among the other Indians competing in the tournament, the seasoned Mairaj Ahmad Khan in men's skeet had rounds of 20 and 24 for a total of 90 which put him in 87th spot.

In women's skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan and Riaza Dhillon shot rounds of 20, 25 and 20, 22 for tallies of 89 and 88 respectively and looked out of contention at this point.