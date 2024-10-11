Ganges Grandmasters defeat Mumba Masters to avoid last-place finish

London, Oct 11 (PTI) Led by Viswanathan Anand, the Ganges Grandmasters outclassed upGrad Mumba Masters 12-4 on the final day of the Global Chess League, avoiding a last-place finish as the tournament heads into the finals.

The day began with a showdown between the league's bottom two teams -- the Ganges and Mumba Masters.

Although both teams struggled on the scoreboard, the matches were consistently thrilling, and this encounter was no different.

Mumba's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave faced off against former World Champion Anand on the icon board.

In a tense and intricate battle that spanned 71 moves, the two players fought until only their kings remained, ultimately agreeing to a draw.

A similar scenario unfolded on the superstar board, where Mumba's Arjun Erigaisi played aggressively against Vidit Gujrathi, who again found himself in time trouble, a recurring theme throughout the tournament.

Despite the mounting pressure, Erigaisi could not secure a breakthrough, and the game ended in another draw.

Two additional draws followed—one between Dronavalli Harika and Nurgyul Salimova, and another on the prodigy board between Raunak Sadhwani and Volodar Murzin—leaving the score tied.

However, the Ganges Grandmasters capitalised on their opportunities when Vaishali Rameshbabu claimed her first victory of the tournament by defeating Koneru Humpy, while Parham Maghsoodloo secured a crucial win over Peter Svidler, both victories coming in time trouble.

These pivotal wins propelled the final score to 12-4 in favor of the Ganges Grandmasters.

This victory served as a consolation for the Ganges, allowing them to avoid the last-place finish.

For the Mumba Masters, who entered the tournament with high expectations after finishing as runners-up last season, it was a disappointing conclusion to their campaign. PTI TAP AT AT