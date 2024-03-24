Gangjee fires 14-under-par, finishes second in Kolkata Challenge

Kolkata, Mar 24 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee came within two shots of his maiden European Challenge Tour title as he finished runner-up in the Kolkata Challenge here on Sunday.

Gangjee shot 67-69 to get a good shot at the title and totalled 14-under as Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen held his nerve on the final day to secure his maiden Challenge Tour title at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

The Dane, who led by four shots going into the final round, held off the challenge from home favourite Gangjee to win by two strokes after signing for a one under par final round of 71 to go with rounds of 68-65-68 and a 16 under par total.

The 24-year-old finished two shots clear of Gangjee and Englishman David Horsey who shared second on 14 under par.

Neergaard-Petersen was delighted to pick up a first win having turned professional less than 12 months ago.

Gangjee had five birdies against two bogeys, as Neergaard-Petersen had three birdies and a double bogey in his 71 and totalled 16-under.

Horsey with four birdies on back nine shot 67 and finished in a tie for second with Gangjee. Alex Levy (70) of France was fourth.

Another Indian, Veer Ahlawat (71) was among three players in top five.

Neergaard-Petersen started the day four strokes clear and had extended that to five strokes by the eighth hole. However, after back-to-back gains by playing partner Gangjee at the ninth and tenth holes, and when Neergaard-Petersen double-bogeyed the 12th, the Dane’s lead had been cut to one.

Neergaard-Petersen responded with birdies at the 13th and 14th to move clear once again, and despite a late birdie from Gangjee, he would hold on for a memorable victory.

Frenchman Levy finished in fourth place on 11 under par, with Sweden’s Mikael Lindberg and Kristoffer Broberg, and Ahlawat sharing fifth place on 10 under par.

Angad Cheema and Om Prakash Chouhan from India, and Dutchman Wil Besseling finished one shot further back in eighth. PTI Corr UNG