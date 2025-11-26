Gangte hat-trick keeps India alive in 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei

Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Dallalmuon Gangte struck a hat-trick to fire India to a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Group D match here on Wednesday.

This was India’s first win following a 1-1 draw against Palestine as they kept their qualification hopes alive.

The result lifted India to second in the group on four points, level with leaders Iran (goal difference separating them).

Chinese Taipei, bottom with one point from three matches, were eliminated.

Lebanon and Palestine stay in the mix with three and two points respectively.

India made a shaky start as Chinese Taipei, looking to respond after a 0-5 loss to Iran, struck.

Ou Yang-qi found Yang Hao-wei unmarked, and he slotted past Rajrup Sarkar to silence the home crowd.

The equaliser came when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam curled in a pinpoint cross from the left, which Gangte guided into the bottom corner with an assured first-time finish.

India dominated the second half and were rewarded in the 77th minute.

A loose clearance dropped to Gangte at the edge of the box, and the skipper drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, Gangte completed his hat-trick in style, unleashing a powerful left-footer from outside the box that flew past goalkeeper Lin Cheng-en and sealed the win.

India next face Lebanon on Friday.

Iran held 1-1 by Lebanon =============== Lebanon picked up their third straight draw, holding Iran 1-1 in the earlier Group D fixture.

Substitute Eyad Eid struck a crisp 65th-minute equaliser to cancel out Jafar Asadi’s 14th-minute opener.

Iran started brightly, with Asadi capping a superb run down the left with a composed finish.

Lebanon, however, grew into the contest and were rewarded when a long ball unsettled the Iranian back line, allowing Eid to volley home.

Lebanon must beat India on Friday to stay alive.