Ganguly backs fit-again Shami, says he should play for India across formats

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants to see Mohammed Shami back in the Indian team across formats as he reckons the skillful pacer is 'fit and is bowling exceptionally well'.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, however, appears to have moved on from the 35-year-old pacer, who has been ignored for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa and last played in the Champions Trophy in March.

"Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches, where he's won Bengal on his own,” Ganguly said on Monday after being announced as the global brand ambassador of Kabuni, a UK-based AI-driven sports coaching platform.

Shami has so far claimed 15 wickets to help Bengal to successive wins in their first two Ranji Trophy matches before going wicketless against Tripura. He has bowled 91 overs in threee matches this season.

The veteran pacer underwent ankle surgery following the 2023 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 scalps at an average of 10.70.

"I'm sure the selectors are watching and there is a communication between Mohammad Shami and the selectors. But if you ask me, in terms of fitness and skill, it’s the Mohammad Shami we know of.

"So, I really don't see any reason why he can’t keep playing Test matches, One-day cricket and T20 cricket for India. Because that skill is enormous,” Ganguly said.

With no red-ball assignments for India over the next six months, it remains to be seen if Shami has already played his last Test -- the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

In the longer format, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep have become an integral part of the pace attack. For the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, Shami's recurring injury concerns could influence the selectors.

Ganguly wants Jurel in playing eleven for first Test ============================== Turning his focus to the upcoming two-Test series beginning with the Eden Gardens match on Friday, Ganguly hoped that wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel finds a place purely on batting merit.

"He’s playing well, isn’t he? Rishabh is back and I don’t know what the selectors are thinking. Basically, the spots are taken -- two openers, (Shubman) Gill at 4, Pant at 5, KL (Rahul), (Ravindra) Jadeja are there. Players have performed. How easy will it be to open up a slot for Dhruv Jurel at this stage, I wouldn't know…” Ganguly said.

He suggested that the No 3 spot could be an option with Sai Sudharsan being the incumbent.

"But it depends on whom they want to send at No. 3 -- whether they want to go with Sai Sudharsan, or bring in our in-form Dhruv in. We’ll find out,” Ganguly said.

The South Africa series will also mark the return of Pant, who has recovered from the foot fracture he sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July.

Jurel, meanwhile, has been in red-hot form, scoring centuries in both innings against South Africa ‘A’ in the second unofficial Test that concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Ganguly tipped India as overwhelming favourites at home.

“Because India’s spin attack is very good. And this young team went to England three months ago and played exceptionally well. It was a fantastic series to watch -- exceptional performances by Gill, Yashasvi (Jaiswal), Rahul, Pant. They've been exceptional. Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Jadeja... India are a bundle of talent.

"South Africa, I know they've played well in Pakistan. But India in India are a different kettle of fish. They'll have to play really, really well to compete with India," Ganguly said.