Ganguly dismisses speculation on KKR-LSG match shift, Kolkata Police ensures 'security'

Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday dismissed speculation that the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants scheduled at Eden Gardens on April 6 (Ram Navami), would be moved to Guwahati.

However, there was no official word from the BCCI yet.

"Just wait and watch what happens next. Have you seen Kolkata Police’s post yesterday? I don’t think the match will be shifted. And in the IPL, I'm supporting Delhi Capitals," Ganguly said after being announced as the brand ambassador of Natraj Pipes.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official, speaking on the sidelines of the board’s Apex Council meeting, confirmed that discussions were ongoing with Kolkata Police to ensure the match could proceed as per plan with proper security arrangements.

“Kolkata Police is working on its deployment strategy for the match to ensure the safety and security of all,” the official said.

Ganguly was referring to Kolkata Police’s recent social media post, which dispelled “misleading” reports about the match’s rescheduling and reaffirmed their commitment to public safety.

“Certain misleading posts are being circulated regarding the proposed rescheduling of the IPL match on April 6. Kolkata Police remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. All deployment decisions are made with public safety as the top priority. Kolkata Police -- With you, Always,” read the X post from Friday.

The former BCCI chief remarks came two days after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal suggested the match could be moved to Guwahati due to security concerns.

“We have informed the BCCI to reschedule the match, but since there is no alternative date available in Kolkata, I’m now hearing that it’s going to be shifted to Guwahati,” Snehasish had told PTI earlier.

He cited discussions with Kolkata Police, who reportedly indicated their inability to provide sufficient security on Ram Navami. “If there’s no police protection, accommodating and managing a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible,” he had said.

The high-profile clash between KKR and LSG, owned by city-based RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, is expected to draw a packed house, given both teams’ strong local support.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had earlier announced that over 20,000 processions would be held across West Bengal to mark the festival, sparking speculation about potential security constraints.

This may have led to a political clash of egos with the ruling TMC government now determined to stick to the original schedule by deploying "additional security measures".

If the match goes ahead as per plan, it would mark a significant shift from last season when the KKR vs Rajasthan Royals fixture had to be rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.