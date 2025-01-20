Ganguly hails Kohli as the 'greatest white-ball player'

Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday refused to read much into Virat Kohli's prolonged lean run and hailed the batting maestro as the "greatest white-ball player" and "once-in-a-lifetime cricketer".

Kohli struck a second innings century in the opening Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but then managed only 85 runs in the next seven innings.

With seniors such as Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma failing to deliver, India lost the series Down Under 1-3.

"Virat Kohli is a once-in-a-lifetime cricketer. To score 81 international centuries in a career is something unbelievable. For me, he's probably the greatest white-ball player the world has seen," Ganguly said during a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)felicitation programme for the state's players.

Reflecting on Kohli's struggle after the Perth century, Ganguly said even he was surprised to see him not build on that hundred in the remainder of the series.

"I was really surprised the way he batted after getting a 100 in Perth. He struggled before that but I thought after the 100 in Perth, it'll be a big series for him.

"But I think it happens. Every player has his weakness and strength. You know, there's no player in the world, who will not have that. It's how you adapt to your weaknesses as you play great bowlers over a period of time." With Kohli's poor form being a topic of discussion, Ganguly expressed confidence and said he would be back at his best in the three-match ODI series against England and the ensuing Champions Trophy.

"He will score runs in this tournament in Indian conditions, and I still feel there's a lot of cricket left in Virat Kohli, the tour of England will be a big challenge for him.

"I'm not too worried about his form in the Champions Trophy, because as I said, he's probably the best white-ball player the world has seen for a long period of time." India are Champions Trophy contenders ========================== Ganguly further said India would be one of the contenders in the Champions Trophy, especially after their runner-up finish in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup title triumph last year.

"I know India did not have a great series in Australia, but if you look at the last two World Cups, the T20 World Cup India won it unbeaten, and the 50-over World Cup India lost their final.

"So if you look at India's performance in the last two World Cups, they've just lost one game, in almost about 20 of them. So, I think it's a phenomenal white ball team. For me, they will be the favourites in the Champions Trophy." It will be a different Rohit come CT ======================== Ganguly also backed struggling Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to return to his best in the Champions Trophy.

"Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket is phenomenal, and you will see a different Rohit Sharma once the Champions Trophy starts. And as I said, they (India) will be one of the contenders in the tournament." Ganguly, however, said India need to work on their Test cricket with their next series being in England in the coming summer.

"Come England in July, they'll have to really work hard to play well there because the conditions are different. The red ball and the seaming, swinging pitches, they'll have to bat a bit better than what they have done," Ganguly said.

"I've always said that if you score 350 to 400 runs in first innings of Test matches away from home, you get yourself in a position to win Test matches." "Now if you're getting out for less than 200, then you're always fighting from behind. And the reason they won in Perth is because they got 400-500 runs on the board in second innings." Shami next best after Bumrah ===================== Ganguly was also excited to see pacer Mohammed Shami back on his feet and fully fit after a long injury layoff.

"I'm happy to see Shami fit because I think he's probably the best bowler after (Jasprit) Bumrah in the country.

"I know he'll be a bit nervous because he's playing cricket after a long time, especially with a knee injury, but the good thing is that he bowled a lot for Bengal in the domestic cricket, which is going to help him in the games to come," he said.

Shami will return to international action in the series-opening T20I against England here on Wednesday.

Ganguly also supported the idea of Shami returning to Test cricket, stating, "He's as good as anybody in the world. Shami and Bumrah bowling at two ends is different than Bumrah bowling from one end. Both players are vital to each other's success in Test cricket." There has been a lot of criticism of Team India following their loss to Australia and Ganguly stressed the importance of focusing on performance and maintaining a strong mindset amid all the noise.

"There's so much at stake with sport these days, and there will be negativity and opinions. As an athlete, you need to find a way to keep yourself out of it," he advised. PTI TAP TAP AH AH AH