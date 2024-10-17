Ganguly named director of cricket at JSW Sports; role to cover IPL, WPL and SA20

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday appointed Director of Cricket for JSW Sports, his role covering all its cricketing properties including the Delhi team in the IPL and the WPL along with the Pretoria Capitals franchise in SA20.

JSW Sports and GMR Group co-own Delhi Capitals in the IPL and WPL (Women's Premier League) while Pretoria Capitals is owned solely by JSW Sports.

"In his role, Ganguly will spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals men's IPL and women's WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa," said JSW Sports in a statement.

Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later returned to the franchise as Director of Cricket after his stint as BCCI president.

Ganguly's appointment came soon after it was decided that the management of cricket operations for Delhi Capitals' teams in the IPL and the WPL will be handled in a two-year rotation policy between GMR Group and JSW Group.

The GMR Group will handle the operations of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL for the next two years, while JSW Sports will handle the franchise's team in the WPL.

Former India batter Hemang Badani is expected to be named head coach ahead of IPL 2025.

Speaking on the appointment, JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal said, "Dada has always had a special place at JSW Sports. For us, he is family first and then the cricketing icon that he is.

"I've said this in the past and it stands true even today – he is one of the sharpest brains in cricket and we will always stand to benefit from his guidance and wisdom of the sport." Ganguly added, "I've had the pleasure of knowing the JSW Group and the Jindal family personally and professionally which made this an easy decision.

"JSW Sports has been doing visionary work across the board, and I am pleased to be able to lend my experience to all its cricketing projects." PTI BS PM PM