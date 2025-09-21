Ganguly set for unopposed return as CAB president, faces new challenges amid image crisis

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is set to return unopposed as Cricket Association of Bengal president at its annual general meeting here on Monday, but his second stint promises to be more challenging with the association hit by financial irregularities and credibility concerns in recent months.

The entire panel led by Ganguly -- Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president) -- is also set to be elected unopposed.

The 53-year-old former BCCI president will be replacing his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had to step down following the six-year cap on executive positions as mandated by the Lodha Committee directives.

CAB's image has been dented by a series of controversies in the recent past while the performance of the Ranji Trophy side has been lukewarm.

Finance committee member Subrata Saha was recently fined Rs 2 lakh and barred from sub-committee activities after being found guilty of conflict of interest, while the association itself was also penalised.

Earlier in August, joint-secretary Debabrata Das was suspended for six months over allegations of financial misconduct.

"Most organisations have issues to deal with. In the future, if there are issues it will be dealt in an appropriate manner,” Ganguly responded with a straight bat after filing his nomination last Sunday.

In his second innings as CAB president, Ganguly has outlined his priorities which include strengthening Bengal’s first-class cricket, boosting the Bengal Pro T20 League, promoting women’s cricket and developing grassroots structures.

“The cricketing system has to move forward. I’ll be trying to talk to our Ranji Trophy cricketers, but there’s no need for too many heads in the team. Players’ skills matter, after all. As an administrator, I’ll help them with the best possible things, and I will do it,” he said.

He also emphasised the importance of committed administrators.

“The ones selected (as office-bearers) can give time, which is very important for this organisation,” Ganguly said.

Reflecting on his comeback, the former India skipper added: “I would like to thank everyone for their support. There are important events coming up at the Eden Gardens.” Among his first major responsibilities will be overseeing the India-South Africa opening Test at Eden Gardens from November 14, the first at the iconic venue since the historic pink-ball clash against Bangladesh in 2019.

That landmark match incidentally was an initiative driven by Ganguly during his tenure as BCCI president and remains one of his major achievements.

The Eden is also expected to host marquee fixtures, including a knockout, during the T20 World Cup next year.

"I do not consider it as a challenge. I have eight years’ experience both as CAB and BCCI president. I will try and do my best. We will work together to take CAB and Bengal cricket ahead,” Ganguly asserted.

The former BCCI chief also stressed on reviving long-term initiatives.

“We had a Vision project in place but due to Covid it had to be stopped. We would want it to restart. We also need to focus on junior cricket, club cricket, Bengal Pro T20 league,” he said.

Ganguly, who will represent CAB at the BCCI annual general meeting on September 28, returns to administration at a crucial juncture with the new Sports Act about to be implemented.

With the BCCI set to elect a new president following Roger Binny’s exit on age grounds, his presence in the national body’s corridors of power could again be significant.

Ganguly will also have to balance his administrative responsibilities with coaching duties, having been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the fourth edition of the SA20 league in South Africa from December 26 to January 25. PTI TAP ATK