Gardner ton takes Australia to 326 against NZ in women's WC

Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Seasoned Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner struck a commanding century to revive Australia from a mini collapse and take them to a big total of 326 all out against New Zealand in their ICC Women's World Cup opening match here on Wednesday.

Gardner, who came in the 19th over when Australia were 113 for 4, struck her second ODI hundred off just 77 balls, to play sheet anchor of their innings.

Playing in her 81st match, Gardner eventually got out for 115, her highest ODI score, in the 47th over, but by then Australia were above 300-run mark. She faced 83 balls from which she hit 16 fours and one six.

Before that, Australia scored at a brisk pace but lost three wickets for 20 runs in four overs in a mini collapse early in their innings after opting to bat first.

Captain Alyssa Healy (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (45) began brightly, finding boundaries with ease. But Healy fell to Bree Illing (2/75) in the fifth over as the batter holed out to Suzie Bates at cover.

Litchfield was not going to be affected by the dismissal of her opening partner as she punished Illing with a six and four in the seventh over.

It was left to New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (2/64) to get rid of Litchfield in the 11th over and get her 100th wicket with her googly that crashed into the batter's stumps.

Australia were 81 for 2 then and the scoring rate dropped a bit as they reached their 100 in the 17th over. Ellyse Perry (33) departed in the next over, falling to Lea Tahuhu (3/42) as New Zealand made an impressive fightback after Australia's strong start.

Another over later, Australia lost Annabel Sutherland (5) with Kerr coming back to get her second wicket.

At 113 for 4 in the 19th over, Australia were losing too many wickets. Beth Mooney (12) also did not last long as she was out in the 22nd over with her side being reduced to 128 for 5.

But from there on, Gardner took charge, holding one end together. She stitched 64 valuable runs with Tahia McGrath (26) for the sixth wicket and then another 69 with Kim Garth (38).

From 252 for 7 at the end of 40th over, Australia added 74 runs to be all out in 49.3 overs. Jess Kerr got the wickets of three lower-order batters.