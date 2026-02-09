Gary Kirsten is mentor who brings in human side to the team: Namibia skipper Erasmus

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus believes the presence of Gary Kirsten as mentor has added a bit more than mere tactical sharpness, pointing at former World Cup winning coach's ability to connect with players on a personal level while still offering a competitive edge shaped by vast experience.

Reflecting on what Kirsten brings to the table, Erasmus underlined the value of his pedigree and familiarity with conditions ahead of Namibia's opening game against Netherlands on Tuesday.

"Yes, he (Kirsten) obviously has lots of experience not only in the IPL but as you say with the 2011 India squad. So definitely he brings a winning edge to it (our campaign). And also brings lots of knowledge of the different grounds." Erasmus went on to explain that, beyond credentials and trophies, it is the management style that truly resonates with the squad.

"But I think looking past that, I think it's very nice in terms of management that you have so many mentor type coaches who really like to bring the human side first and they really like to connect with the players." He stressed that this player-first approach is what earns the respect of the group.

"I think that's what we respect most about Gary and all the other coaches on our staff. But cricket is very much conditions based and it's awesome to have him around." Elaborating on Kirsten's influence, Erasmus highlighted his deep understanding of venues and opposition players.

“He knows all the grounds around here and also opposition players he knows because he has been with so many different players. And as you say, immense experience.” Not thought about India game on Feb 12 =========================== Turning attention to Namibia’s upcoming fixture against the Netherlands, Erasmus made it clear that thoughts of the high-profile clash against India on February 12 at this very venue isn't a priority right now.

He emphasised that the team's immediate focus is entirely on the next challenge.

"No, all our energy is on the Netherlands game now. It's such a different game that we're going to face as opposed to the India game. Yeah, we haven't even thought about the 12th.” Erasmus explained that the approach is rooted in short-term focus and internal standards rather than looking too far ahead.

"We're only thinking about the next 24 hours and obviously our attention is on ourselves first. It's about playing our best cricket, putting our best processes in place, accessing our best skills, our strengths." PTI KHS KHS KHS