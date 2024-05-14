Gaurav enters semis, Shiva bows out of Elorda Cup

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 14 (PTI) India's Gaurav Chauhan moved into the men’s 92+kg semifinals while veteran Shiva Thapa made a first-round exit from the Elorda Cup boxing tournament here on Tuesday.

Gaurav eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over local favourite Danial Saparbay in his opening bout to confirm himself of at least a bronze medal.

But six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva went down fighting 1-4 against another Kazakh Abduali Almat in the 63.5kg bout.

Sanjay (80kg) also exited the competition after a 0-5 loss against current Asian Games champion Tuohetaerbieke Tanglatihan of China.

Later in the day, Manisha (60kg), Monika (81+kg) and Lalfakmawii Ralte (81+kg) will be in action.

Ralte has been drawn in the 81+kg section due to fewer entries in that category. PTI APA UNG