Gaurav Pratap, Jamal in joint lead at TN Open golf

Coimbatore, Sep 30 (PTI) Noida-based golfer Gaurav Pratap Singh and Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain overcame extremely windy condition to emerge joint leaders at three-under 69 on the opening day of the Tamil Nadu Open here on Tuesday.

Delhi-based Arjun Prasad, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, returned a two-under 70 to be placed third at the Coimbatore Golf Club.

Manu Gandas of Gurugram, rookie Joysurjo Dey of Kolkata and Ahmedabad's Anshul Patel were in tied-fourth position with scores of 71.

Gaurav, currently 31st in the PGTI Order of Merit, began the week with a bogey on the first hole but rallied with five birdies over the next 14 holes, thanks to some fine chip-putts. He dropped another bogey on the 17th but still ended the day with the joint-best score.

"Besides some quality chip-putts, I also made some good par-saves today. Importantly, I stuck to my gameplan and things fell in place thereafter. I've been quite consistent so far in the second half of the season. I had top-20s in the last two events so I feel my game is on the right track and now it's about putting four good rounds together," said Gaurav, a multiple winner on the PGTI.

Jamal also began his round with a bogey on the 10th. However, it was an upward graph for the Bangladesh player from there on as he collected birdies on the 15th and 2nd courtesy a couple of top-class chip shots before finally chipping-in for an eagle-two on the Par-4 sixth hole.

"I'm feeling the momentum from last week and hoping to repeat what I did in Hyderabad. However, I missed far too many putts for my liking today. I just need to sharpen that aspect to be in the mix here too," said Jamal.